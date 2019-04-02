Bruins To Square Off Against Maple Leafs In First Round Of Playoffs

After weeks of speculation, it was finally confirmed Monday that the Boston Bruins will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Toronto clinched a playoff berth on Monday with their 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders, earning them at least a third-place finish in the Atlantic Division. The division rivals are now locked into their 16th postseason matchup since the 1932-33 season.

The Bruins went 3-1-0 against Toronto during the regular season, winning two at home and one on the road. Jaroslav Halak was in net for three of the four games, earning himself a 2-1-0 record and a .932 save percentage against the Leafs.

Frederik Andresen, however, has not had nearly as much luck this season against Boston. The netminder started two of the four games against the Bruins with a 4.52 goals-against percentage and a .882 save percentage.

This will be the third time the Bruins and Maple Leafs will meet in the playoffs since 2013, including two epic seven-game series in 2013 and 2018 (both of which Boston won.)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin on April 9.

