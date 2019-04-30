Bruins’ Top Two Defensive Pairs Saw Plenty Of Ice Time In Game 2 Vs. Blue Jackets

Despite dropping Game 2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in double-overtime on Saturday, the Boston Bruins defensive pairs saw plenty of ice time during the match.

In fact, Boston’s top two pairings saw more than two hours of ice time between them in Game 2.

Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo played roughly 32 minutes apiece on Saturday. Charlie McAvoy saw almost 31 minutes of ice time as well, while Zdeno Chara skated for nearly 29 minutes against the always-physical Blue Jackets.

For more on the Bruins defense, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images