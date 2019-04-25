Bruins Vs. Blue Jackets Playoff Preview: Analysis, Predictions, X-Factors

As many suspected, it took the Boston Bruins seven games to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

But their second-round opponent? Perhaps no one outside of Ohio called that.

The B’s are set to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in the conference semifinal after Columbus shocked everyone by not only beating the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning but sweeping them.

So clearly, the Bruins have a tall task in front of them.

But before the puck drops Thursday at TD Garden, NESN.com’s Logan Mullen and Lauren Campbell broke down the upcoming series.

STATS HEAD-TO-HEAD (Regular Season)

Goals/Game: Boston 3.13 (11th) | Columbus 3.12 (12th)

Goals Allowed/Game: Boston 2.44 (2nd) | Columbus 2.82 (11th)

Power play: Boston 25.9 percent (3rd) | Columbus 15.4 (28th)

Penalty kill: Boston 79.9 (16th) | Columbus 85.0 (T-1st)

SEASON SERIES

— Boston won the season series 2-1

March 12: Columbus 7-4

March 16: Boston 2-1 (OT)

April 2: Boston 6-2

SCHEDULE

April 25: Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m. ET

April 27: Columbus at Boston, 8 p.m.

April 29: Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

May 2: Boston at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

May 4: Columbus at Boston, 7:15 p.m. (if necessary)

May 6: Boston at Columbus, TBD (if necessary)

May 8: Columbus at Boston, TBD (if necessary)

FORWARDS

Bruins Projected Lines

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Marcus Johansson–Charlie Coyle–Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Blue Jackets Projected Lines

Artemi Panarin–Pierre-Luc Dubois–Oliver Bjorkstrand

Ryan Dzingel–Matt Duchene–Cam Atkinson

Alexandre Texier–Nick Foligno–Josh Anderson

Riley Nash–Boone Jenner–Brandon Dubinsky

Logan: Recency bias may be clouding this decision a bit, but the Bruins seem like the far more complete team up top.

The bottom six looked great in Games 6 and 7, which spells trouble for Columbus. The B’s likely are feeling pretty good after four of their five goals in Game 7 against Toronto came from third- and fourth-line forwards. Assuming the top lines for both teams cancel each other out, the Bruins’ second, third and fourth lines have the edge.

Make no mistake, the Blue Jackets have quite a bit of skill (plenty of teams would love to have Matt Duchene centering their second line). But the Bruins’ seem to have more firepower and two-way ability top to bottom.

Advantage: Bruins

Lauren: The Bruins’ top line was stymied for some of their first-round matchup, but still combined for 13 points. Bruce Cassidy switched up his lines a bit in order to try to get an offensive spark and, judging from practice lines, looks as if he’s sticking with the change. But Brad Marchand was stellar, finishing the series with nine points, despite not having a goal or an assist in Game 7.

The Bruins’ bottom six also shined in Game 7, combining for six points. Cassidy harped on secondary scoring for much of the regular season and was able to get a solid 60 minutes of hockey from his entire team. But Columbus got contributions from more than just Artemi Panarin and Duchene against Tampa Bay, and the Bruins will need to be cautious of the well-rested forwards. The Blue Jackets also had seven players who scored at least 20 goals in the regular season, so their depth certainly won’t be an issue, as we saw against the Lightning.

Advantage: Blue Jackets (slightly)

DEFENSE

Bruins Projected Pairings

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

John Moore–Matt Grzelcyk

Maple Leafs Projected Pairings

Zach Werenski–Seth Jones

Dean Kukan–David Savard

Scott Harrington–Adam Clendening

Logan: The Blue Jackets’ top pairing of Zach Werenski and Seth Jones is the real deal, but again, if you’re looking for the most complete package, it has to be the Bruins.

Boston has a nice balance of both puck-movers and stay-at-home blueliners, and they did a mostly good job of neutralizing a remarkably talented Maple Leafs squad. Charlie McAvoy has been good, and Brandon Carlo got better as the first round unfolded. Same goes for Torey Krug, who turned a corner in Game 6.

In Columbus’ case, not having Markus Nutivaara hurts, but even if/when he comes back, the Bruins still are the better group.

Advantage: Bruins (narrowly)

Lauren: Bruce Cassidy said after Boston’s Game 7 win that his team got healthier as the series went on, getting back Sean Kuraly and John Moore. And even though Kevan Miller likely won’t be available for the second round, the Bruins still hold the edge. The Blue Jackets potentially could start the series without Adam McQuaid (upper-body), Ryan Murray (upper-body) and Nutivaara (upper-body), making their defensive depth shallow. Charlie McAvoy played his best game of the series in Game 7 against Toronto, while Brandon Carlo really made his presence felt throughout the first round.

Advantage: Bruins.

GOALIES

Bruins Goaltenders

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

Maple Leafs Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Joonas Korpisalo

Logan: This arguably is the most even area between the two teams. Both Tuukka Rask and Sergei Bobrovsky have had stellar regular seasons and postseason over the course of their respective careers, but both also have laid some eggs in the postseason.

The reality is this: Both goalies are among the league’s best, so this category basically is a wash. However, Bobrovsky looked pretty good against one of the NHL’s most prolific offenses. That’s not to take away from what Rask did against Toronto, but at present, the edge has to go to Bobrovsky.

The Bruins have the better tandem, but Columbus has the better goalie overall. Again though, this could go either way.

Advantage: Blue Jackets

Lauren: Sergei Bobrovsky certainly showed off his ability to play in the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning when he went 4-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average in Columbus’ first-round series. However, playoff history typically hasn’t been on his side. Bobrovsky was 5-14 with a 3.49 GAA in 24 games prior to his dominance against the Lightning. But Tuukka Rask often was the Bruins’ best player against the Maple Leafs, particularly in Game 7. Rask has 48 more games of playoff experience than his opponent. And his backup, Jaroslav Halak, also has playoff experience and had a strong regular season, whereas Joonas Korpisalo never has seen more than the regular season.

Advantage: Bruins.

X FACTOR

Logan: Marcus Johansson

Johansson finally showed some of his finishing ability in Game 7, and the Bruins certainly could use a lot more of that in the second round. Fellow trade deadline acquisition Charlie Coyle looked great much of the Leafs series, and Johansson elevating his game not only could provide more scoring, but also more flexibility for Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to move guys around in the lineup.

Lauren: David Krejci.

Krejci historically has played his best hockey in the postseason. The second-line center had 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) during the Bruins’ Stanley Cup run in 2011, and amassed 26 points in the 2013 postseason when Boston fell to the Chicago Blackhawks in the Stanley Cup Final in six games. Krejci had five points in the seven-game series against the Maple Leafs, but if he really comes alive in the second round, he’ll pose a huge threat to Columbus and benefit the Black and Gold in a huge way.

PREDICTION

Logan: Bruins in six.

I’d like to think this series will be more lopsided, but I just can’t commit to that after what Columbus did to the Bolts.

Lauren: Bruins in five.

It’s no easy task knocking out the NHL’s best team, let alone sweep them out of the playoffs. But I’d like to think the extra rest may hurt Columbus more than benefit it, while the Bruins are fresh off a Game 7 win and will carry that momentum and adrenaline throughout the second round.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images