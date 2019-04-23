Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs Game 7: Full Schedule For Series Finale On NESN

It all comes down to this.

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will square off in Game 7 on Tuesday night at TD Garden, and NESN has you covered with everything you need for the finale of this first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Coverage of Game 7 will begin at 6 p.m. ET with a full hour of “Bruins Face-Off Live,” filling you in with all you need to know about the winner-take-all showdown. The pregame action will lead you right into puck drop, which is slated for 7 p.m. on NESN.

Immediately following the final horn, stay tuned for an hour of postgame coverage with “Bruins Overtime Live.” It’s surely going to be an exciting night of hockey, and you’re not going to want to miss a second of it.

Here’s the full rundown for Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7 coverage (all times are Eastern and all programming can be seen on NESN):

6 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live”

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round Game 7: Maple Leafs at Bruins

9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images