Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs Playoff Preview: Analysis, Predictions For Series

At long last, the Stanley Cup playoffs are upon us.

For the third time in seven years, the Boston Bruins will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, and like years past, the B’s will have home ice advantage.

But before the puck is dropped Thursday at TD Garden, NESN.com’s Logan Mullen and Lauren Campbell broke down the upcoming series.

STATS HEAD-TO-HEAD

Goals/Game: Boston 3.13 (11th) | Toronto 3.49 (4th)

Goals Allowed/Game: Boston 2.44 (2nd) | Toronto 3.04 (20th)

Power play: Boston 25.9 percent (3rd) | Toronto 21.8 (8th)

Penalty kill: Boston 79.9 (16th) | Toronto 79.9 (16th)

SEASON SERIES

— Boston won the season series 3-1

Nov. 10: Boston 5-1

Nov. 26: Toronto 4-2

Dec. 12: Boston 6-3

Jan. 12: Boston 3-2

SCHEDULE

April 11: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m. ET

April 13: Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m. ET

April 15: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m. ET

April 17: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m. ET

April 19: Toronto at Boston (if necessary)

April 21: Boston at Toronto (if necessary)

April 23: Toronto at Boston (if necessary)

FORWARDS

Bruins Projected Lines

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Danton Heinen–Charlie Coyle–Marcus Johansson

Joakim Nordstrom–Noel Acciari–Chris Wagner

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Zach Hyman–John Tavares–Mitch Marner

Andreas Johnsson–Auston Matthews–Kasperi Kapanen

Patrick Marleau–Nazem Kadri–William Nylander

Trevor Moore–Frederik Gauthier–Connor Brown

Logan: To put it simply, the Leafs have more name recognition from top to bottom, if you have to choose one trio that stands above the rest, it doesn’t get better than the Bruins’ first line.

David Pastrnak has had his way with Toronto plenty of times, and Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron had pretty stellar seasons themselves. Though the second line right wing remains an area of concern for the Bruins, Jake DeBrusk came into his own last postseason, and David Krejci historically has thrived in the spring. After that though, things are a little less certain. Boston’s fourth line has been great all season, but the third line has been a question mark.

It’s tough to judge the Leafs in some respects since Auston Matthews was a ghost last postseason, and he’s such a huge part of their successes (or failures). But based on performances this season, I sooner trust the Leafs to get more scoring out of lines 2-4 than the Bruins. Whether or not secondary scoring swings the series remains to be seen, but the depth of Toronto up front is tough to ignore.

Advantage: Maple Leafs (narrowly)

Lauren: This may be the only category the Leafs have the advantage in, but that’s only because Boston’s forward depth doesn’t go as far as Toronto’s. David Krejci plays his best hockey in the playoffs (see 2011 and 2013), but his right-wing side has been anything but consistent. Still, the center managed to have his best season in 10 years, and we only can believe he’ll up his game in the postseason, especially with Jake DeBrusk skating to his left.

But Toronto’s offense is stacked with names like John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews, to name a few. Marner led his team in points (96) and assists (68), so he has an eye for finding an open man in front of the net. The Maple Leafs had no issues with secondary scoring, with their third line combining for 39 goals on the season alone. Boston, on the other hand, got a lot of point production from its dominant first line of David Pastrnak (81), Brad Marchand (100) and Patrice Bergeron (79).

Advantage: Maple Leafs

DEFENSE

Bruins Projected Pairings

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Steven Kampfer–Matt Grzelcyk

Maple Leafs Projected Pairings

Morgan Rielly–Ron Hainsey

Jake Muzzin–Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner–Travis Dermott

Logan: Defensemen may be a misnomer for this Leafs group because, well, they are not great defensively.

It feels like they lack a true shutdown defender, which is part of the reason Pastrnak dumptrucks them all the time. Sure, they’ve got blueliners that can score, but that only goes so far when you’re getting steamrolled in your own end.

The Bruins’ have a nice blend on their top two pairings with Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy, followed by Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug. While there might be a bit of a revolving door on half of the third pairing between Steven Kampfer, Connor Clifton, John Moore and Kevan Miller based on the latter two’s health, Matt Grzelcyk has been solid this year.

Regardless of who’s on the ice, the Bruins have a better blue line than Toronto.

Advantage: Bruins

Lauren: The Maple Leafs certainly boosted their offense when they signed John Tavares over the summer, but what the team failed to do was up its defensive game. It’s no secret Toronto struggled to find consistency with its blue line, while the Bruins’ depth in that position was displayed throughout the season due to a plethora of injuries.

That depth will be tested throughout the first round with Kevan Miller and John Moore both nursing injuries. But Matt Grzelcyk played strong hockey this year, Torey Krug had a career season and Brandon Carlo will make his postseason debut. Carlo was dominant in the three wins against Toronto this season, and his presence certainly was missed last year.

The rest of the defensemen have had the “next man up” mentality throughout the 82 regular-season games — the playoffs will be no different.

Advantage: Bruins

GOALIES

Bruins Goaltenders

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

Maple Leafs Goaltenders

Frederik Andersen

Michael Hutchinson

Logan: Don’t give me your narratives, Tuukka Rask will be fine. And if he isn’t, Jaroslav Halak is a more than capable backup.

Sure, Rask hasn’t been his best lately, but neither has Frederik Andersen. For a good chunk of this season, Rask has looked pretty good, and that should inspire some confidence for this postseason run, even if he’s turned in a couple clunkers late in the regular season.

Plus, though not always his fault, Andersen looked pretty awful at times last postseason.

Overall, the Bruins have a better tandem, especially since Halak looked good against Toronto this season. And if Andersen doesn’t show up for the Leafs this series, they will be in quite a bit of trouble.

Advantage: Bruins

Lauren: Tuukka Rask should be well-rested after playing in 46 games this season — his fewest since the 2011-12 season. Of course, a lot of that has to do with having a solid backup in Jaroslav Halak. Both netminders have playoff experience and have matching career save percentages (.924) in the postseason with at least 10 games played.

Yes, you can say Rask has some sort of postseason monkey on his back, and despite ending the regular season on a sour note, he’ll be more rested than he was in years prior. And as Logan pointed out, if he struggles, he has Halak to back him up. Halak also had experience playing the Leafs this season, making a combined 96 saves in three games, including a 40-save performance Nov. 10.

Frederik Anderson could be argued as the Leafs’ best player during some of their games this season, and that’s due to Toronto’s lack of defense. He certainly can’t carry the team all series, but if the Maple Leafs’ defense struggles mightily in their zone, that could spell serious trouble for them.

Advantage: Bruins

X-FACTOR

Logan: Charlie Coyle

No other line is more of an uncertainty than the Bruins’ third line. Danton Heinen hasn’t shown he can score on his own, there’s no full-time winger on the right side and Coyle hasn’t put up eye-popping numbers since being traded to Boston.

However, Coyle has contributed beyond just goals and assists, so if he finds a way to elevate his game and take his line with him to contribute some scoring, the Bruins are going to be far more of a handful.

Lauren: Karson Kuhlman

While it’s not official, head coach Bruce Cassidy had Kuhlman skate on Krejci’s line during practice. He’s only played in 11 games for the B’s, but he certainly made enough of an impact. Kuhlman tallied three goals and two assists, and really stood out when he played alongside Krejci. His speed certainly will be important in maintaining a top-6 role throughout the postseason, and he may be able to help provide a more balanced offensive attack than the team had last year.

We know Krejci and Jake DeBrusk are a deadly duo, and if the B’s can have a consistent right wing for Krejci (at least through the playoffs), and create scoring chances, that certainly would provide some relief to the top line and add more forward depth for Boston.

PREDICTION

Logan: Bruins in 7.

Each team goes 1-1 at home, then the hosts win in Games 5, 6 and 7. Book it.

Lauren: Bruins in 7.

The series goes back to Toronto tied 1-1, B’s win Games 3, 5 and 7.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports