Bruins Wrap: Charlie Coyle Scores Twice In Game 1 OT Win Vs. Blue Jackets

BOSTON — There’s nothing quite like playoff hockey.

The Boston Bruins took an early 1-0 lead Thursday but gave it back to the Blue Jackets, conceding two third-period goals within 12 seconds of each other. But Charlie Coyle netted the equalizer with just 4:35 left to play, paving the way for him to score the game-winner in overtime for the 3-2 victory at TD Garden in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoff second-round series.

Noel Acciari and Coyle (twice) had Boston’s tallies, while Riley Nash and Pierre-Luc Dubois accounted for Columbus’ goals.

Tuukka Rask stopped 20 shots, while Sergei Bobrovsky was brilliant, stopping 33 pucks.

The Bruins take a 1-0 series lead with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

B’S STRIKE FIRST

Boston had a prime opportunity to score first while on the penalty kill after getting whistled for too many men on the ice. But Bobrovsky made a crazy diving stop on a Charlie McAvoy one-timer from the slot to keep it scoreless.

The Black and Gold were forced to kill off their second penalty of the period when Coyle was called for hooking at the 10:40 mark. But it ended up paying off in their favor thanks to a Columbus turnover along the boards and a shorthanded rush by Acciari, who caught Bobrovsky just barely out of position and buried the puck to make it 1-0.

The first goal of the Second Round belongs to the @NHLBruins. The shorthanded variety.#CBJvsBOS here: https://t.co/YugQLbt0jn pic.twitter.com/BbZQu9OEeX — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 25, 2019

Rask made just four saves in the first 20 minutes, but he came up huge with each stop to keep Boston in front.

BOSTON HOLDS ON TO LEAD

The B’s were unsuccessful on the power play in the second and immediately had to kill off a David Krejci tripping call. Rask again made some timely saves to help Boston kill its third penalty of the night.

Bobrovsky continued his strong play and made a big stop on a Krejci shot that would have put the B’s up by two.

Columbus went on its fourth power play of the game when Patrice Bergeron was called for hooking with just over five minutes left in the middle frame. But, as he had all game, Rask came up with some big saves to kill off the penalty and get back to even strength.

The Bruins found themselves on a power play with just 1:12 left in the second. The club peppered Bobrovsky and kept the puck in the zone — thanks in part to Torey Krug sprawling out to save a puck at the blue line — but were unable to capitalize before the period came to a close.

The Blue Jackets certainly found their game and were ready for Boston in the second. The B’s had just six shots compared to 14 from the first period.

B’S SEND IT TO OVERTIME

The Bruins opened the third on the man advantage and went on another one just seconds later when Boone Jenner was sent to the penalty box for holding, but Boston couldn’t convert.

Columbus got on the board not once, but twice in 12 seconds in the third to take its first lead of the night. First it was old friend Nash who capitalized on a Coyle giveaway at the blue line, tipping it past Rask from the slot to tie the game 1-1.

And before TD Garden knew it, Dubois deflected an Artermi Panarin blast from the left point by Rask for the 2-1 lead with 12:08 to go.

The go-ahead goal for #CBJ is redirected by the leg of Pierre-Luc Dubois, his second of these playoffs. 2-1 Jackets 👀 #StanleyCuppic.twitter.com/yUFWsWugo6 — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) April 26, 2019

But the B’s weren’t going down without a fight. With just a few minutes left, Coyle sent an absolute laser past Bobrovsky to tie the game at two and send TD Garden into a frenzy.

The Bruins’ bench acted accordingly.

COYLE ENDS IT

Coyle gave Boston a thrilling 1-0 series lead when he sent the game-winner past Bobrovsky just 5:15 into overtime.

The @NHLBruins take Game 1 in overtime! pic.twitter.com/qZnHznYFbF — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 26, 2019

UP NEXT

The B’s will continue their series against the Blue Jackets with Game 2 Saturday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET.

This Bruins Wrap is presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images