Bruins’ Zach Senyshyn Cracks Joke About First Career NHL Goal

Zach Senyshyn didn’t exactly drop any jaws with his first NHL goal.

Senyshyn, who made his NHL debut with the Bruins on Thursday, helped Boston put the finishing touches on its shutout win over the Minnesota Wild via an empty-net goal with a little over two minutes to go in the third period.

Given the nature of the tally, the 22-year-old might fudge the details down the road when he tells the story of his first goal with the Black and Gold.

“Oh, top shelf, dangled a couple guys before,” Senyshyn said, per Bruins.com.

Jokes aside, Senyshyn has the right attitude about lighting the lamp in the show.

“No, again, it’s a dream come true any way you put it,” Senyshyn said. “Put the puck in the net in the National Hockey League, you’ll never forget it.”

