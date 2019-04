Zach Senyshyn made his long-awaited NHL debut Thursday night, and he did not disappoint.

The Bruins forward logged 12:41 ice time and netted the first goal of his career in Boston’s 3-0 win over the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Despite the goal being an empty net tally, Senyshyn still said it’s a night he’ll always remember.

