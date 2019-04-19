Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Joins Select Company After Game 4 Goal Vs. Maple Leafs

Zdeno Chara may be 42 years old, but his age hasn’t stopped him from joining some pretty rare company.

The Boston Bruins defenseman scored his 17th postseason goal in Wednesday’s Game 4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The goal not only was a game-winner for Chara, but it also made him the second-oldest defenseman to score a goal in the postseason, behind Chris Chelios, who was 45 years old when he scored for the Detroit Red Wings during the 2007 playoffs.

