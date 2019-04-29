Bucks Fans’ Chant Before Series Vs. Celtics Didn’t Age Very Well

Milwaukee Bucks fans should have been careful with what they were wishing for.

The Bucks made quick work of the Pistons in the first round of the NBA playoffs, as they swept Detroit with relative ease. Milwaukee fans, understandably, were feeling very confident in their team as the series came to a close, which was evidenced by a “We Want Boston!” chant as Game 4 against the Pistons wound down.

Well, they fanbase got what they asked for, but their request was made to look pretty foolish Sunday afternoon at Fiserv Forum.

The Celtics stomped the Bucks in Game 1 of the teams’ second-round series to the tune of a 22-point victory. And after the best-of-seven series opener wrapped up, the aforementioned chant by Bucks fans was fresh on the minds of green teamers.

Never forget when the Bucks fans chanted "WE WANT BOSTON"pic.twitter.com/AfTHDvE7xq — CelticsNinja ☘️ (@CelticsNinja) April 28, 2019

Note to All fans. Never chant “We Want Boston” before a playoff series. It just doesn’t work. — phillip (@MeekPhill_) April 28, 2019

this is what happens when you chant "we want boston" before a home game — daddy ainge (@Darrows_Tweets) April 28, 2019

What happened to “we want Boston”

I told y’all your gonna regret it 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/O5KPGIszbq — PlaYboi FrankZ (@Blue_Benjis_) April 28, 2019

Milwaukee, of course, has plenty of time to turn the series around, but its showing in Game 1 was the farthest thing from encouraging. The Celtics, meanwhile, played arguably one of their best games of the season and extended their playoff win streak to five.

A matchup against Boston often was favorable at times during the regular season, but this recharged Celtics team certainly is not one you want to run into.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images