Bucks Vs. Pistons Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 3 Online

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to add on to their 2-0 series lead against the Detriot Pistons on Saturday in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.

Thanks to strong efforts from the likes of Eric Bledsoe (27 points) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (26 points) in Game 2, Milwaukee glided away with their second victory of the series, leaving Detriot to climb out of an 0-2 hole. The Bucks hope to maintain their momentum in the Piston’s first home game of the series.

Detroit, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s 21-point loss and cut the Bucks series lead in half.

Here’s how to watch Bucks-Pistons Game 3 online and on TV:

When: Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images