Cam Atkinson Laughing Off Brad Marchand Breaking His Stick In Game 1

Cam Atkinson now is laughing at Brad Marchand’s antics.

The Columbus Blue Jackets forward wasn’t happy after Thursday’s Game 1 loss. Atkinson’s stick was broken by Marchand, and had some choice words for the winger after the Bruins won 3-2 in overtime to take a 1-0 series lead.

Marchand joked about the situation Friday, and Atkinson seemed to follow suit and backtrack from his postgame comments.

“He owes me $300,” Atkinson joked, per The Athletic. “You can tell him that. I’m expecting ($300). That’s my property. I’ve never seen that before. (Marchand) is a professional at doing those sort of things. And I liked that stick a lot, too.

“I wasn’t chirping him, he wasn’t chirping me,” Atkinson said. “I was a little upset after the fact, but, hey, that’s how she goes.”

We’ll have to wait and see if anything comes from the skirmish Saturday night when the puck drops for Game 2 at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images