Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Drops Gloves With Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov

The Washington Capitals went into Monday night’s Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes with a 2-0 series lead. Alexander Ovechkin has three points over those two games, but it was his physical mindset that made the headlines in Raleigh.

The Capitals’ captain dropped the gloves with Hurricanes rookie Andrei Svechnikov and gave the 19-year-old a playoff wake-up call by knocking him to the ice with a heavy haymaker.

Ovechkin is obviously known for his offensive prowess, but that was an impressive showing.

I don’t think Washington fans would be too thrilled if Ovechkin became the team’s enforcer, but if every result is like Monday’s, maybe they’d be OK with it.

