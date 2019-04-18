Capitals Vs. Hurricanes Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 4 Online

Can the Hurricanes even the series with the Capitals or will Washington push Carolina to the brink of elimination?

The two teams will take the ice at PNC Arena on Thursday night in Game 4 of the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Capitals jumped out to 2-0 series lead but the Hurricanes answered back in Game 3 with a 5-0 shutout of the defending cup champions.

Here’s how to watch Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 4 online:

When: Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images