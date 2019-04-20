Capitals Vs. Hurricanes Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 5 Online

The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals look to take 3-2 series lead Saturday night.

Washington was victorious in the first two games of its first round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Carolina Hurricanes, but weren’t so lucky in games three and four. Carolina defeated the defending champs 2-1 in Game 4 to even the series up entering Game 5.

The winner of this first round Eastern Conference series will take on the New York Islanders in the second round.

Here’s how to watch Capitals-Hurricanes:

When: Saturday, April 20, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBCSports

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images