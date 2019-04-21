Cardiff City Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool won’t have many better opportunities to reach uncharted territory than this.

The Premier League title contender will visit Cardiff City on Sunday in a game between the teams that sit first and 18th in the English-top-flight standings entering the weekend. Liverpool is locked in race with Manchester City for domestic supremacy, and a game against relegation-threatened Cardiff City represents a golden chance for the Reds to advance their cause.

Liverpool rides an eight-game winning streak in all competitions and haven’t lost to Cardiff City since 1959.

Cardiff City has won just two of last past eight home games (with five losses and three draws) in the Premier League and has the worst home defensive record in the division, having conceded 33 goals this season at Cardiff City stadium.

NBCSN will broadcast Cardiff City versus Liverpool, and Telemundo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Sunday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

