Cardinals Send Josh Rosen To Dolphins For Draft Pick, Use It On Andy Isabella

After months of speculation, quarterback Josh Rosen has reportedly been traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Miami Dolphins.

Josh Rosen is going to be a Dolphin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2019

Arizona selected Rosen with the No. 10 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, but it became apparent that he would be shipped off after the Cardinals selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Miami received a 2020 fifth-round pick in exchange for Rosen and the 62nd overall pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Cardinals selected UMass wide receiver Andy Isabella with their newly-acquired pick.

Cardinals traded a 2020 fifth-round pick and QB Josh Rosen to Miami for the 62nd overall pick. With that pick, the Cardinals are selecting WR Andy Isabella. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2019

The Dolphins add Rosen to a depth chart that includes Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jake Rudock and Luke Falk.

