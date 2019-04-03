Celtics Assistant Declines To Pursue Job As Georgia State Basketball Coach

Micah Shrewsberry is fine where he is.

The Boston Celtics assistant coach told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach he turned down the opportunity to interview for the job as Georgia State’s head men’s basketball coach.

Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry tells me he declined Georgia State’s invitation to interview him for its head coaching job and will remain with Boston. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) April 3, 2019

Shrewsberry was among the candidates for the Georgia State position, which opened last week after Ron Hunter, father of Celtics guard R.J. Hunter, left amid a contract dispute to become Tulane University’s head men’s basketball coach.

Shrewsberry has worked on Brad Stevens’ coaching staffs on-and-off since 2008 and has been on Stevens’ Celtics staff during his entire six-year tenure. Unless Shrewsberry’s dream job opens or another team makes him an offer he can’t refuse, that will remain the case for the foreseeable future.

