Celtics’ Brad Stevens Thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Show Up In Game 2

After the Celtics handed the Bucks a devastating 22-point loss in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series Sunday, many began wondering if Boston’s victory signaled the end one of Milwaukee’s most successful seasons to date.

But the C’s aren’t underestimating their opponent heading into the second game of the series. In fact, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters he expects plenty more out of Antetokounmpo in Game 2.

“Giannis can have 40 (points) on any given night and be guarded with the exact same intensity, the exact same focus and everything else because he’s that good,” he said, according to WEEI.com’s Josue Pavon. “We’re guarding him with everybody, not just one guy. But certainly, Al (Horford) and Baynes will get the majority of that assignment, but he’s a hard guy to guard. You have to be ready for him to go 3-for-5 from 3 and throw in a couple of those drives that are really hard for the normal human being to make.”

Stevens also noted just how skilled the Bucks can be on the other end of the court compared to other opponents.

“Our first two playoff opponents are not good defensives, they’re elite defenses,” Stevens said. “Indiana did not get enough credit for that in our series — how good they were. How disciplined they were, how tough they were, how physical they were. From a preparation standpoint, getting ready to play this series after playing such a great, great defense, we know that Milwaukee’s the same. Milwaukee’s length, their system, their toughness, they’re hard to score on early in the clock. They’re very disciplined, they sometimes make you take shots you don’t want to take.”

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will get the chance to redeem themselves Tuesday when they tip-off against the Celtics at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images