Celtics’ Danny Ainge Thinks Red Auerbach ‘Would Have Loved’ Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart is known for being feisty, scrappy and a tough player each time he’s on the court.

And the Boston Celtics guard was awarded Monday when he was named the recipient of the Red Auerbach Award, presented to the player who best exemplifies what it means to be a Celtic.

While many of Smart’s teammates congratulated him on the award, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge also chimed in, saying the late Celtics coach would be fond of the 25-year-old.

Red would have loved Marcus☘️ https://t.co/2hTqd0fUVm — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) April 2, 2019

Ainge certainly would have a good idea about who Auerbach would and would not like, considering Auerbach took a liking to Ainge for his style of play during his time with the Celtics.

Boston will need Smart to be his scrappy self to not only close out the NBA regular season on a high note, but during the playoffs to help power the C’s to a lengthy postseason run.

