Celtics Give Aron Baynes ‘Game Of Thrones’ Treatment On Social Media

The Boston Celtics completed their first-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers Sunday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which was part of a nice Sunday lineup of Boston victories. For many, however, the Celtics, Red Sox and Bruins’ wins were just a warmup for the main event on HBO.

The eighth season of “Game of Thrones” is now underway, with new episodes premiering every Sunday night. There will be no spoilers here, but episode three is set to be a good one. The Celtics got in the Thrones spirit Monday evening with an Aron Baynes-related post across their social media accounts.

They call me Giantsbayne. Want to know why? ⚔️ #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/GTYxCotcHD — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 22, 2019

If we’re being honest, that beard screams “Game Of Thrones”.

We saw the New England Patriots give Tom Brady the “Game Of Thrones” treatment earlier this year, so it looks like the Red Sox or Bruins are next on the list.

Great work by the Celtics’ social media team.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images