Celtics’ Marcus Smart Jokes About Switching Sports, Entering NFL Draft

Marcus Smart’s time away from the Boston Celtics might be serving a different purpose than we all thought.

While we were under the impression Smart was rehabbing an injured oblique, it looks like his hiatus from basketball action has been in order to prepare for a career change. After five seasons in the NBA, Smart has decided to take his talents to the National Football League.

As Phoenix is on the clock…I’d like to officially announce my declaration to the 2nd round of the NFL draft. I’d like to thank all my family, friends and coaches for their support in this tough decision. 🙏🏾 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) April 26, 2019

Imagine that.

We wonder what position Smart would try to take up if he actually switched to football. Given his tenacity, peskiness and speed, Smart probably could shine in a hybrid safety-linebacker role similar to Patrick Chung with the New England Patriots. The 25-year-old likely would have no problem staying on a receiver’s hip, and you know he’d always be looking to lay a big hit on a running back.

All things considered, Smart sure would be fun to watch on the gridiron.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images