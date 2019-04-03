Celtics Part Ways With Greg Monroe, Reportedly Set to Sign With 76ers

After signing a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 24, Greg Monroe is now set to sign with another division foe, which will be his third trip to an Eastern Conference contender in the last year.

Upon parting ways with the Celtics, which was first reported by Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald on Wednesday morning, Monroe wasted no way time finding another Atlantic Division suitor.

The 28-year-old big man will reportedly sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN. Shams Charania of The Athletic later confirmed the report.

Veteran center Greg Monroe plans to sign with the #76ers tomorrow, a league source tells ESPN. Philadelphia will waive center Justin Patton and Monroe will then sign. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 3, 2019

This will be the third Atlantic Division team that Monroe has suited up for this year. The veteran forward played 38 games for the Toronto Raptors earlier this season, before playing just two games for the Celtics during his 10-day contract.

Monroe signed with Boston in February of 2018 for the remainder of the season, playing in 26 games down the stretch for the Celtics. He would go on to sign with the Raptors after becoming a free agent this past offseason.

The Sixers officially waived forward Justin Patton on Wednesday afternoon to make room for Monroe.

When asked about the decision to part ways with Monroe, head coach Brad Stevens told reporters on Monday that it makes sense to play the guys they have, per Mark Murphy.

“Makes sense to keep playing with the guys we have,” said Stevens. “If we do have minutes, distribute those to Robert (Williams) and Guerschon (Yabusele) toward the end of the season.”

Monroe is playoff eligible for Philadelphia and will likely be used to provide some help on the glass when Joel Embiid is on the bench.

