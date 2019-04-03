Celtics’, Red Claws’ P.J. Dozier Named To All-NBA G League Third Team

P.J. Dozier isn’t a household name among NBA fans but he has impressed NBA G League observers.

The Boston Celtics guard was named to the All-NBA G League Third Team on Wednesday in recognition for his stellar performances for the Maine Red Claws in 2018-19. Dozier his averaging 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists over 46 games for Maine this season.

The Celtics signed Dozier last August to a two-way contract. He has appeared in just five games for Boston this season, averaging 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 2.7 minutes per contest.

His contract allows him to spend 45 days in the NBA per season, which all but prevents him from being part of the Celtics’ regular rotation.

Nevertheless, Dozier, 21, has made the most of his basketball opportunity in 2018-19.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images