Celtics Vs. Bucks: Here’s Schedule For Second-Round NBA Playoff Series

Things are about to get much, much tougher for the Boston Celtics.

After steamrolling the Victor Oladipo-less Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the C’s now will take on the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who just dispatched the Detroit Pistons in four games.

The Bucks will have home-court advantage, meaning Games 1 and 2 will take place in Milwaukee before the series shifts to Boston for a pair of games. With most of the first-round matchups being fairly lopsided across the league, it was expected the NBA would move the start of the semifinals up, and it appears it will do just that.

Though the start time only has been set for Game 1 (which will take place Sunday), here’s the dates and television networks for each C’s-Bucks game.

Full first-round schedule for Celtics vs. Bucks. pic.twitter.com/iJrrpvjSV5 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 24, 2019

Last season the Celtics knocked off the Bucks in seven games in the first round, but Milwaukee has been a wagon this season, so the Celtics getting to the conference finals for the third straight year is no sure thing.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images