Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

For the second game in a row the Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat, but this time the tilt will take place in South Beach.

The two sides met Monday at TD Garden in the first leg of the home-and-home, with the Celtics earning a 110-105 victory. Now, they’ll square off Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena.

This will be the first of the C’s final four games of the season, with Boston looking to maintain its hold on fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Miami, meanwhile, is one of four teams fighting it out for the final three playoff spots in the East.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Heat online:

When: Wednesday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiaraUSA TODAY Sports Images