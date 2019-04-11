Celtics Vs. Pacers: Here’s Schedule For First-Round NBA Playoff Series

Let the (playoff) games begin.

The NBA regular season wrapped up Wednesday night, and the attention now shifts to postseason basketball. The Boston Celtics will meet the Indiana Pacers in the first round, with the best-of-seven series kicking off Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Here’s the full schedule for Celtics vs. Pacers:

The Celtics took three of four games from the Pacers in the regular season and claimed home-court advantage for their first-round series late in the campaign. Key absences will be a major storyline for this matchup, as Boston will be without Marcus Smart while Indiana will try to pull off the upset without its premier player, Victor Oladipo.

The C’s probably are the favorites in this one, but the Pacers have been defying the odds all season and cannot be taken lightly. As such, it wouldn’t be all too surprising if this series stretches to six or seven games.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images