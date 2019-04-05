Celtics Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics swept a home-and-home set with the Miami Heat on Monday and Wednesday, but now turn to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night for a matchup with major playoff implications at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Both Indiana and Boston sit at 47-32, tied for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The result of Friday night’s matchup will have a huge impact on who receives home-court advantage in their likely first round series, which is of vital importance for a Celtics team that is currently under .500 on the road.

The Celtics snuck by the Pacers one week ago at TD Garden, winning on a last-second bucket from Kyrie Irving. Another victory tonight would put them one game ahead of Indiana heading into their remaining two games against the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards.

By owning the tiebreaker, the Celtics control their own destiny. A win tonight would put them in good shape heading into the final few days of the regular season.

When: Friday, April 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images