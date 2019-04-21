Celtics Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 4 Online

The Boston Celtics can advance to Round 2 of the NBA playoffs with a win Sunday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Celtics hold a 3-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers in their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series. Should Kyrie Irving and Co. take care of the Pacers in Game 4, it’ll mark the first series sweep since Brad Stevens took over as head coach in 2013.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game between the Celtics and Pacers:

When: Sunday, April 21 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: ABC

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images