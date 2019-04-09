Celtics Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics play their final game of the regular season Tuesday evening, with many of their starters scheduled to spend the night on the bench.

At least seven Celtics have been ruled out of Tuesday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena as Boston gears up for the upcoming postseason. Among those out include Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, and Jayson Tatum.

Jaylen Brown will be one of the Celtics’ only regular players that will take the court in D.C.

Boston has already locked up the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, as well as home-court advantage over the Indiana Pacers. They enter Tuesday’s game against the Wizards with a 48-33 record.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Washington online:

When: Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

