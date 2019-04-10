Celtics Wrap: Celtics End Regular Season With 116-110 Win Vs. Wizards

The Boston Celtics were without most of their regular players Tuesday evening in their match against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena, but were still able to walk away with a 116-110 win.

Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier were among some of the only regular players to take the court for the Celtics in Washington D.C. Rozier lead the Celtics in scoring against the Wizards with 21 points.

Brad Wanamaker, R.J. Hunter, and Semi Ojeleye also had impressive performances for Boston, earning 17 points each. Brown scored 15 points.

Boston landed 15 of their 44 three-point attempts against Washington in addition to the 51 rebounds and 27 assists they racked up as a team.

The Celtics closed out the season with a 49-33 record thanks to the victory.

Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

PG: Terry Rozier

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Semi Ojeleye

PF: Guerschon Yabusele

C: Robert Williams III

TRYING TO KEEP UP

With so many young faces on the court, it was hard for the Celtics to keep up with the Wizards at times in the first quarter.

The Celtics managed to put up 25 points in the first, but fell behind Washington early. At one point, the Celtics allowed the Wizards to take a 21-point lead.

The Celtics did begin to bounce back, going on an 11-4 run in the final minutes of the quarter. Brown led the team with nine points in the first 12, followed by Rozier and Ojeleye with five.

There were a couple of nice moves made by Boston in the first, including this notable play made by Rozier about halfway through.

Scary off the spin pic.twitter.com/6V0tsmKfpZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 9, 2019

The Wizards scored 39 points in the first, 14 of which came from Bradley Beal.

CLOSING THE GAP

The Celtics didn’t waste any time getting back into the game, closing out the half down just one point (63-62) to Washington.

Brad Wanamaker scored nine points for the Celtics in the second, including this floater over three different Wizards.

Williams also got into the action in the second with this insane block on Sam Dekker.

TIME LORD STRIKES AGAIN pic.twitter.com/1rVZ5jmSrU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 10, 2019

Oh yeah, and then there’s this nice play made by P.J. Dozier.

Dozier dropping dimes pic.twitter.com/A98KnPibcp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 9, 2019

Surprisingly enough, Boston ended up outscoring the Wizards 38-25 in the second quarter.

STAYING WITH IT

Boston lost a bit of steam heading into the second half of the game, quickly trailing the Wizards by double digits within minutes. Washington maintained a healthy 10-point lead on the Celtics for most of the third quarter.

But the Celtics didn’t give up, bringing the Wizard’s lead down to just six points by the end of the quarter.

Brown continued to perform well in the third, including this steal:

Despite regaining the lead, the Wizards only outscored the Celtics by five points in the third quarter.

BREAKING AWAY

The Wizards entered the fourth quarter with a 95-89 lead on the Celtics, but that wouldn’t last very long.

The Celtics took a 98-97 lead with just eight minutes left in the game thanks to a layup from Ojeleye — and they never looked back from there.

Boston outscored the Wizards 27-15 in the final quarter of Tuesday’s game, keeping the lead.

This dunk by Hunter says it all.

This three-point shot by Hunter was also gold.

Boston’s young guns were on point on Tuesday, and they made sure Washington knew it.

In the end, the Boston bench was simply too much for the 11th place Wizards to handle, unable to regain the lead they had held for more than three-quarters of the game.

PLAY OF THE GAME

This dunk by Dozier sure was a doozy.

p. j. d o z i e r 🔨💥 (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/ixuR0eJI3A — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 10, 2019

UP NEXT

The Celtics will take on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. Postseason scheduled will be released on Wednesday.

