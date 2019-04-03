Charges Against Patriots’ Michael Bennett Dropped In ‘Interest Of Justice’

Bizarre charges against current New England Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett have been dropped, NFL Media reported Wednesday.

Houston’s Harris County District Attorney’s Office chief of staff Vivian King said the charges were dropped “in the interest of justice.”

Charge against Michael Bennett dropped in Texas pic.twitter.com/BdGU6ivcTI — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 3, 2019

Bennett was charged with injury to the elderly in a case that stemmed from the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons. Bennett was a member of the Seattle Seahawks at the time but was making his way onto the game field to celebrate with his brother, then-Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, when he was accused to pushing an elderly, paraplegic woman working at NRG Stadium.

Bennett’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, told NFL Media, “I always believed that ultimately when it was reviewed thoroughly, people would conclude that it was a colossal mistake.”

Just spoke to #Patriots DL Michael Bennett's attorney, Rusty Hardin, who said the following on today's decision by Texas prosecutors to dismiss a felony charge against Bennett: pic.twitter.com/obGpq35wNN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 3, 2019

The Patriots acquired Michael Bennett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last month. The Patriots gave Bennett a pay bump this week.

