Charlie Coyle Continues Impressive Postseason During Game 1 Win Vs. Blue Jackets

by on Thu, Apr 25, 2019 at 11:51PM

The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 Stanley Cup playoff second-round series lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night, and Charlie Coyle’s tremendous postseason stretch continued with two goals in the win.

In eight postseason games, the Weymouth, Mass., native has posted five goals and one assist. This comes after collecting just six points in 21 regular season games with Boston.

