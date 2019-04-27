Charlie Coyle’s Overtime Heroics Put Him In Exclusive Bruins Company

The Boston Bruins needed overtime to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, and one player in particular joined an exclusive list of Bruins in the victory.

Charlie Coyle netted his first postseason overtime goal in Thursday’s win, putting him on the list of active Bruins with at least one career playoff overtime goal.

Patrice Bergeron (three goals), David Krejci (two), Sean Kuraly (one) and Brad Marchand (one) round out the list.

For more on Coyle’s playoff heroics, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images