Charlie McAvoy Played Pivotal Role In Bruins’ Game 4 Win Vs. Maple Leafs

Charlie McAvoy made his presence felt in Game 4 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 21-year-old defenseman scored the game’s first goal on the power play Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena before he connected with Brad Marchand to double the Bruins’ lead in the first period. Boston went on to claim a 6-4 victory to even the best-of-seven set at 2-2.

