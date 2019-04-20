Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Charlie McAvoy Played Pivotal Role In Bruins’ Game 4 Win Vs. Maple Leafs

by on Fri, Apr 19, 2019 at 8:36PM

Charlie McAvoy made his presence felt in Game 4 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 21-year-old defenseman scored the game’s first goal on the power play Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena before he connected with Brad Marchand to double the Bruins’ lead in the first period. Boston went on to claim a 6-4 victory to even the best-of-seven set at 2-2.

To see McAvoy’s Game 4 highlights, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties