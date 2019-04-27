Charlie McAvoy Rates Bruins Teammates’ Off-Ice Skills In Hilarious Video

It’s no secret the Boston Bruins have plenty of talented players who showcase their skills on the ice throughout the regular season and the playoffs.

But how good are their off-ice skills such as golf, fashion or taste in movies?

We’re guessing you don’t have the answers off the top of your head, but Charlie McAvoy has you covered. The B’s defenseman rated some of his teammates’ attributes — from Brad Marchand’s golf game to Patrice Bergeron’s taste in fashion.

Enjoy:

One thing McAvoy probably wouldn’t have a problem answering? His teammates hockey skill level.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images