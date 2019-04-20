Chris Hogan Thanks Patriots Fans, Organization In Latest Instagram Post

Chris Hogan may be donning a new shade of blue this upcoming season, but his time in New England won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

The former Patriots wide receiver recently signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, and took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to thank his former teammates, the organization and the fans for a great three years.

Take a look:

The 31-year-old wasn’t as productive in 2018 as he was in his previous two seasons with the organization, but played a key role in the team’s 2016 Super Bowl run, leading the league with 17.9 yards per catch.

Hogan will go from hauling in passes from one MVP to another when he suits up for a Panthers team with 2015 NFL AP MVP Cam Newton under center.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images