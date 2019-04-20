Chris Hogan Thanks Patriots Fans, Organization In Latest Instagram Post

Chris Hogan may be donning a new shade of blue this upcoming season, but his time in New England won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
The former Patriots wide receiver recently signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, and took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to thank his former teammates, the organization and the fans for a great three years.
Just wanted to finally say thank you to all of patriot nation, the patriots organization and all my teammates. It was an incredible 3 years and I am blown away at the amount of support My family has been been given from teammates and fans. I Made a lot of memories in New England and more importantly a lot of friendships that I will have for the rest of my life. I enjoyed every second that I spent in Boston, playing, working, daily grind of the season, they were all unforgettable seasons. 3 years and 3 Super Bowl appearances is something you only dream of as a player. So thank you to all my teammates, coaches and fans for letting me be a part of 3 very special teams and great city. That being said I am beyond excited for the next chapter of my career! Panther nation letsssss gooooooooo! You will get nothing but my best effort day in and day out. And lastly a big thank you to my family for always supporting my dream. @ashleykayhogan without you none of this is possible. #panthers #patriots #newchapter
The 31-year-old wasn’t as productive in 2018 as he was in his previous two seasons with the organization, but played a key role in the team’s 2016 Super Bowl run, leading the league with 17.9 yards per catch.
Hogan will go from hauling in passes from one MVP to another when he suits up for a Panthers team with 2015 NFL AP MVP Cam Newton under center.
