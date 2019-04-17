Chris Sale Gives Honest Assessment Of Red Sox After Loss To Yankees

From dreadful offense to lackluster pitching, things have not gone well for the Boston Red Sox to start 2019.

Chris Sale failed to earn his first win of the season yet again, notching his fourth loss of the season in a 8-0 defeat at the hands of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

But Sale said he’s “not very” concerned about the team’s future despite their 6-12 record. After the game, the lefty told reporters that the team will “keep fighting” as they try to right the ship.

To hear more of Sale’s current assessment of the team, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images