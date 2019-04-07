Chris Sale Looks For Win In Red Sox’s Home Opener Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox avoided a sweep at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday afternoon, allowing them to return home looking to string a few wins together.

Tuesday at Fenway Park will be special as the Red Sox receive their World Series championship rings before first pitch.

Chris Sale will take the hill against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in search of his first win of the young season. The left-hander was the hard-luck loser in Oakland last week, throwing six innings of one-run ball.

For a preview of Tuesday’s probable pitching matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images