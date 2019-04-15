Chris Sale Seeks His First Win Of 2019 In Series Premiere Vs. Yankees

Chris Sale is set to take the hill Tuesday as the Boston Red Sox will begin a brief two-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Sale is currently 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 innings pitched so far this season. He is still seeking his first win of the season, and hopes to earn it in the Bronx.

He will be opposed by left-hander James Paxton, who is currently 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts.

For more on Tuesday’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images