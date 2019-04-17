Chris Sale’s Pitching Still Of Concern After Dismal Loss Vs. Yankees

Red Sox pitching has all but met expectations this season, especially when it comes to their starting rotation. Chris Sale continued this trend for the Sox on Tuesday, earning his fourth loss of the year against the New York Yankees.

Manager Alex Cora pointed out that Sale used his fastball plenty against the Yankees, but said the ace wasn’t able to catch up with his mistakes. Sale was noticeably disappointed in his performance after the game, telling reporters he still needs to pitch better after making some adjustments between starts.

For more from Sale and Cora on the Red Sox’s pitching woes, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.