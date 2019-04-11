Chris Wagner Has Pre-Game Message For Bruins Fans Ahead Of Maple Leafs Series

Chris Wagner has muscled his way into Boston Bruins fans’ hearts this season.

The forward from Walpole, Mass., earned NESN’s 7th Player Award for his grit on the fourth line and a newfound scoring touch that helped solidify the Bruins bottom six. Wagner scored a career-high 12 goals, while adding seven assists in his first season with his hometown team.

And leading up to his first playoff game with the Black and Gold, Wagner had a message for Bruins fans in a player confidential posted to the Bruins’ Twitter account on Thursday.

Wagner, 27, has played in 21 playoff games, all with the Anaheim Ducks, but it’s has to be pretty safe to assume he is jazzed up to fight for Lord Stanley’s Cup in front of a hometown crowd.

And we’re guessing Bruins fans are just about ready to run through a brick wall right now.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images