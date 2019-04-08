Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow Autographs Own Patriots Jersey — Foreshadowing?

Hunter Renfrow is not a member of the New England Patriots, but you’d probably think otherwise if you watched him do basically anything in life.

Renfrow, a four-year starter at Clemson who will be among the top slot receivers in the 2019 NFL Draft, has done absolutely nothing to hide his desire to play for New England. The 23-year-old has said he’d love to learn under Patriots star Julian Edelman, and even admitted to having a dream about playing for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Add in the fact he’s 5-foot-10, 180 pounds and plays a position the Patriots covet, and Renfrow feels like a perfect fit for Josh McDaniels’ offense.

And then Saturday, at Clemson’s spring game, Renfrow was spotted signing a custom Patriots jersey with his name on the back. It certainly felt like foreshadowing.

This guy’s totally going to New England, right? Maybe, maybe not. As is the case every year, it’s best to avoid trying to predict what the Patriots will do on draft day.

Renfrow amassed 186 catches for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns during his Clemson career while winning two national championships with the Tigers.

