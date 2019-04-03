Close Play At Plate Changed Tone For Red Sox In Monday’s Loss To A’s

It took umpires quite a while to review a close play at home plate during Monday night’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics, but the play had pretty implications.

It was the top of the second inning when a base hit by Mitch Moreland sent Xander Bogaerts barreling toward home plate, attempting to beat out a laser thrown by center fielder Ramon Laureano. The umpires called Bogaerts out at the plate, and took several minutes to review the play after the call was challenged by Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

The umps eventually stuck with the original ruling, even though one angle shows Bogaerts may have touched the plate before Athletics catcher Nick Hundley applied the tag.

To hear more about how the play impacted the game, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images