Conor McGregor Seemingly Apologizes, Announces UFC Return In One Tweet

Conor McGregor finally stopped the madness Wednesday night by killing two birds with one stone feeding two birds with one scone on Twitter.

McGregor has been all over the place on social media recently, first announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts and then engaging in an intense war of words with Khabib Nurmagomedov that included firing nasty shots at his rival’s family and religion.

McGregor also took time to tweet photos of his much-debated 2017 sparring session with Paulie Malignaggi, who got into a physical altercation with The Notorious’ good friend, Artem Lobov, this week at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship media day event in New York.

But McGregor evidently had a moment of clarity — or something to that effect — Wednesday and tweeted what appeared to be an apology for his insults toward Nurmagomedov. Baked into the tweet was an announcement that McGregor plans to return to the octagon, although it’s unclear whether he intends to return to UFC in general terms (against an opponent to be determined) or simply wants a rematch with Nurmagomedov.

I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds.

All faiths challenge us to be our best selves.

It is one world and one for all ❤️

Now see you in the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2019

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor for the UFC lightweight title in their first clash at UFC 229 in October. The fight followed an intense build-up that involved McGregor getting arrested for throwing a dolly through the window of a bus containing Nurmagomedov and other UFC fighters. And the fight’s aftermath wasn’t much tamer, as Nurmagomedov jumped the cage and attacked a member of McGregor’s camp immediately following his fourth-round submission victory.

It’s obvious bad blood still exists between the sides, perhaps setting the stage for a rematch, especially now that McGregor is onboard with stepping back into the octagon. It’s up to UFC president Dana White to make the fight a reality, which obviously is easier said than done.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images