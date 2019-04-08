Cris Carter Calls Out Paul Pierce For ‘Dumb’ Opinion About Dwyane Wade

Cris Carter picked a side.

Paul Pierce turned heads last week by claiming he had a better career than Dwyane Wade, who’s about to wrap up his 16th NBA season and join the former in retirement.

The comments ruffled some feathers, with Wade even firing back, and Carter couldn’t help but call out Pierce on Monday’s episode of FS1’s “First Things First” for saying “dumb stuff” on TV.

"I hear people say dumb stuff every single day on TV. Paul Pierce, welcome to the club." — @criscarter80 on Pierce saying he had a better career than D Wade pic.twitter.com/VXzVipRky1 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 8, 2019

In some ways, we’re splitting hairs. Both Pierce and Wade had excellent careers worthy of Hall of Fame enshrinement. You can’t write the history of basketball without them. But the numbers support Wade in this debate, whereas Pierce’s argument leans on the supporting casts him and Wade had with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, respectively.

“That’s easy, I can say that off the bat, that’s me,” Pierce said Friday on ESPN’s “The Jump” when asked how their careers stack up. “I’m 24 or 25 and you give me (LeBron James) and (Chris Bosh), I’d be sitting on five or six championships easy.”

So, is The Truth speaking the truth? Or is the Celtics legend talking nonsense?

It’s obvious where Carter stands, and he’s not alone in wondering whether Pierce has lost his mind by going on the record with such a public declaration.

