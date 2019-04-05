Cris Carter Maps Out How Patriots Should Prepare For Post-Tom Brady Era

Life after Tom Brady may not be so fun for the New England Patriots unless they do one specific thing at the NFL Draft: Pick a successor to his throne.

That is, according to an NFL Hall of Famer-turned-talk-show host.

The Patriots dynasty surely will come to a close if Brady’s successor isn’t drafted soon, Cris Carter said on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First.”

“That means drafting a quarterback, allowing him to play underneath and learn from Tom Brady for two, three, however long Tom Brady wants to play, and then allow him to graduate to be the starter,” Carter said. “Similar to what happened to Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre in Green Bay. This happens across the league a bunch, and those quarterbacks that can learn from veterans, that continue to lead and continue to show you how to play, those are better quarterbacks when they have the opportunity to play.”

Take a listen to Carter’s full comments here.

Carter absolutely has a point here. Drafting Brady’s successor sooner rather than later would be ideal for the Patriots going forward. Brady has some time left as the leader of this team, and it would be beneficial for a young quarterback to learn from one of the greatest of all time.

That said, the Patriots have more pressing needs at wide receiver, tight end and the defensive line for the upcoming season, so we’ll have to see which route they take.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images