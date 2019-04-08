Danica Patrick Shows Off Stunning ACM Awards Dress In Red-Hot Instagram

The star of the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards was… Danica Patrick?

Oh yes.

The retired racing star was in attendance for Sunday’s awards show at Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and she wore a stunning, orange dress for the occasion. She shared pictures of the outfit in an Instagram post before the show.

Take a look:

Patrick’s boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left a pair of flame emojis in the comments section.

In other random celebrity news, “Old Town Road” mastermind Lil Nas X has been tweeting at Tom Brady.

