NESN Fuel

Danica Patrick Shows Off Stunning ACM Awards Dress In Red-Hot Instagram

by on Mon, Apr 8, 2019 at 5:22PM

The star of the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards was… Danica Patrick?

Oh yes.

The retired racing star was in attendance for Sunday’s awards show at Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and she wore a stunning, orange dress for the occasion. She shared pictures of the outfit in an Instagram post before the show.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Off to the @ACM awards show! Styled by the talented @cdicelove13! This event will probably double the amount of times I walk the red carpet this year. 😆 The styling part feeds the creative side of me! And I can’t wait for some live music!

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on

Patrick’s boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left a pair of flame emojis in the comments section.

In other random celebrity news, “Old Town Road” mastermind Lil Nas X has been tweeting at Tom Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties