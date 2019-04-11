Danny Ainge Kicks Off Press Conference With Magic Johnson-Inspired Joke

The looming intensity of the NBA playoffs hasn’t stripped Danny Ainge of his wits.

The Celtics president of basketball operations met with the media Thursday morning, three days ahead of Boston’s first-round series opener against the Indiana Pacers. But before getting into a variety of topics, Ainge fired off a quick joke in wake of the NBA’s latest piece of big news.

Danny Ainge kicks off his availability with a nice joke: “I’m here to announce I’m resigning.” — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) April 11, 2019

Nailed it.

For non-hoops fans, Magic Johnson shockingly announced his decision to step down as Lakers president of basketball operations following Los Angeles’ season finale Tuesday. The presser was rather bizarre from start to finish, highlighted by Johnson noting he hadn’t informed team owner Jeanie Buss of his decision prior to going public.

Well played, Danny.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images