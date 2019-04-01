Danny Ainge Zings Dwyane Wade While Giving Heat Guard Piece Of TD Garden Floor

BOSTON — Monday night all but certainly will be Dwyane Wade’s final game at TD Garden, and the Celtics made sure to give him a little keepsake.

The legendary Miami Heat guard will be retiring when the season ends, and seeing as it’s unlikely the C’s and Heat will meet in the postseason, the folks at the TD Garden paid tribute to Wade.

Prior to the game, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge presented Wade with a framed piece of the Garden’s parquet floor. At first, he had a few nice things to say about Wade, then he zinged the 37-year-old for hurting the elbow of ex-Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo during Game 3 of the 2011 Eastern Conference semifinal.

A piece of the parquet before your last game on it. Congrats on a great career @DwyaneWade 👏 #OneLastDance pic.twitter.com/QPUwVjjYK0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 1, 2019

How noble of Ainge to leave the past in the past.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images